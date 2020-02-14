Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The bill for the creation of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun, was on Friday, passed into law by the state House of Assembly.

The bill had, on Thursday, passed through the first and second reading after extensive deliberation, days after the governor, Kayode Fayemi, forwarded it to the House.

It was subsequently handed over to the Committee of the House on Security and Special Duties, headed by lawmaker representing Ekiti East Constituency II, Hon Lateef Akanle, who conducted a public hearing attended by traditional rulers, farmers, driver unions, and other stakeholders.

The Friday proceeding witnessed Akanle’s reading of the outcome of the public hearing at the plenary, after which it was passed into law following amendments.

The debate on the qualification of who should head the board was quite heated as the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, and Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, craved for the reduction of the rank of the chairman from Major General or equivalent to a lower rank.

Speaking on the feat, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, assured the public of thorough implementation of the bill after the governor’s speedy assent.

“You don’t need to preach to the converts. We have a governor who is an Amotekun himself and we have not passed the bill in vain. So you can rest assured that the law will be accorded speedy assent by the governor,” he said.

Reacting to the issue of possible amendment in the future, Afuye said, ”You can’t get a perfect law anywhere and if you pass a law and if it becomes problematic tomorrow, then the mechanism of amendment will set in.

“Look at the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, people are still saying some aspects should be amended. So, those contentious areas will be perfected at implementation level.”

The Leader of Government Business of the House, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, said the state had again exhibited leadership by example by passing the bill in a pace-setting manner.