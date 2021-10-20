From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said Governor Kayode Fayemi’s three years in office was not worth celebrating, describing his government as a colossal failure.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, described the three year anniversary as a celebration of shamelessness on the part of the government.

The All Progressives Congress(APC), however, dismissed the accusation as coming from frustrated minds and disoriented opposition.

APC Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, in his response, said: “How can anyone said paying of workers’ salaries for three years without owing doesn’t worth celebrating. Even if it is one naira, the civil servants can now plan their monies without the governor appearing on radio every month explaining why he won’t be able to pay.”

The PDP spokesman noted that it was shameful the state government invited the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to commission only a project executed by the administration in three years, which is the Civic Centre in Ado Ekiti which started seven years ago.

“Regretfully, the vice president and his entourage landed in Akure, a thirty-minute drive from Ado Ekiti and was picked with a chopper at the Akure local airport to Ado Ekiti, because of the terrible, deplorable and precarious condition of the Akure/Iju/Ikere road and other roads leading to the state.

“During the PDP administration of former governor Ayodele Fayose, the roads were constantly maintained with Ekiti State money which were never refunded by the APC Federal Government. When the Federal Government wanted to make a refund, the APC as the opposition then, got a court judgment to stop the payment. The incumbent administration has not accounted for the whereabouts of the fund till date.”

Accusing the APC ruling government of turning the councils to looting centres, the opposition stated that since its inception, three years ago, no project has been executed in any of the 16 local governments.

