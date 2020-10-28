Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, have engaged in war of words over the Pandemic palliatives and violence that erupted in the State when hoodlums hijacked the peaceful EndSARS protest.

The PDP requested for the analysis of how the Palliatives and support funds were administered for the benefit of Ekiti residents by the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

But the APC replied that the COVID19 palliatives/ fund were appropriately given to the people, adding that Ekiti has a proven record as one of the best States in combatting the pandemic.

The PDP in a statement on Wednesday by the State publicity Secretary, Mr Rapheal Adeyanju, inquired about the whereabouts of the over N3 billion allegedly received from the federal government, World Bank and donations from individual’s and corporate organisations as well as the palliatives supplied by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to ease the economic hardship caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19-19) pandemic.

The PDP also accused the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mobayo Babatunde, of protecting state government thugs, who allegedly killed one Prince Sunday Ogunleye, at Oke Ureje in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, October 20 and also invaded GNN Guest House, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday night of October 24.

The party added that the political thugs fired gunshots at everything in sight and abducted a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Dayo Akinleye, Ariyo Afolabi and three others.

The PDP said ” it was funny that the police in Ekiti State under CP Mobayo Babatunde, lied against those who were attacked by the thugs and charged them to court for arson while allowing the gun-wielding thugs to move about freely.

“It maintained it will continue to prevail on its supporters to maintain peace, added that “if the police did not arrest and prosecute the thugs, despite being in possession of credible evidence, including CCTV footages of their criminal acts at the GNN Guest House on Saturday, it will get to a point that we won’t be able to stop our supporters from defending themselves if the police cannot protect them.”

On the over N3 billion COVID-19 fund, the PDP said “the people of Ekiti State deserve to know what happened to the fund since there is no evidence to show that it was spent on anything.

“Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State openly admitted that his State received N1 billion as COVID-19 fund from the Federal Government and that N1.1 billion grant was provided by the World Bank.

“Governor Bello went on to say that it was only Kogi State that refused to sign MoU accepting the World Bank document N1.1 bilion grant, meaning that other States, including Ekiti got the N1.1 billion from World Bank.

“Also, over N1 billion was donated to Ekiti State by private individuals and corporate organisations, making over N3 billion that the State got for COVID-19.

“Our question is, where is the money?”

The PDP demanded the whereabouts of the palliatives supplied by private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), added that since the food items were distributed by CACOVID early this month, Ekiti State government cannot claim to have distributed them.

The party said: “We have read statement by a group of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, claiming that the palliatives donated to CACOVID are being kept in Jibowu Hall as well as three other locations in the Government House and the government has not refuted this.”

Responding to all the allegations, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) stated that PDP is frustrated due to idleness, which has made the party resorted to empty threats and incitement as its weapon.

The APC warned its opposition that the law is there to tame and deal with any form of unlawful acts by any person no matter how highly placed.

The ruling party added that PDP had already taken laws into its hand by sponsoring the latest violence in the state which resulted in the arraignment of some PDP leaders. adding that nobody is too big to be dealt with by security agents.

The APC in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ade Ajayi, in Ado-Ekiti, also reminded PDP members in the state, of the bad deeds it said was perpetrated in the state by the immediate past administration, which allegedly led the state to a debtor status.

“With the arrest and arraignment of some hoodlums, who turned out to be PDP members by the police in connection with massive destruction and looting of warehouses in the state last week, faces of those behind the recent terror unleashed on the hapless Ekiti citizens are being unveiled by security agents.

“The APC is now calling on security agents in the state not to treat with kid glove, the threat by the PDP that its members will take the law into their hand by resorting to defend themselves against any further attacks.

“Isn’t it shameful that a party that produced an administration that couldn’t account for billions of Naira meant for budget support, bailouts and other funds it received is now turning around to accuse a prudent government, that carries along the people in its day to day activities, of misappropriation?

“Let them tell Ekiti people where they hid those monies.

“Their false and unsubstantiated assertions that palliatives are stored in Government house is a ploy to incite the people to attack the seat of government.

“They are not happy with the serene peace being enjoyed by the people of the state and want to create confusion. Their members have been identified to be the brains behind series of lootings and burning that engulfed the state capital last week and those arrested are being prosecuted by the security agents.

“PDP members and those who are bent on causing more confusion in the state should shelve their devilish plan or else they face dire consequences as security agents are more at alert to deal with trouble makers.”

APC, therefore, enjoined the peace loving people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities without any fear or intimidation.

“Ekiti people are wiser now and they cannot be incited by the enemies of the people against the youth-friendly government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Ekiti State has gone beyond their theatrics and they (PDP) should start involving themselves in endeavours that would bring progress and peace to the state, instead of trying to foment trouble everyday.

They have about five factions in the state, they should try and put their party in order.”

“Let me also add that all the monies donated to Ekiti during the COVID-19 were well appropriated for the task they were earmarked for. Ekiti was one of the best states that prosecuted the COVID-19 war with zeal and vigour and the records are there to corroborate this.”