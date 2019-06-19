Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has berated Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged bogus approval of some funds for himself and wife, Erelu Bisi.

The PDP alleged that the governor’s intention is to milk the state dry not minding the poor resources and allocation accruing to it.

In a statement, yesterday, by its Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, the party described the budget of N2 billion by Fayemi for his travelling allowances as allegedly stipulated in the state’s 2019 budget and alleged increment of his security votes to N250 billion, as part of his agenda of milking the state dry in his second term mission.

PDP said: “The governor has again proved that the welfare of the workers in Ekiti State is not as paramount as what goes to his pocket and family in the face of inability to facilitate the payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000.

“Governor Fayemi believes that Ekiti people could be manipulated financially as he did in elections hence his resolve to corner money meant for the development of the state in different guises as the 2019 budget depicts.

“PDP recalled that when Fayemi assumed office as governor, one of the first thing he did was to increase his security vote to N250 billion with another whopping sum running into billions to the office of his wife against the constitution and convention.”

The party also alleged that instead of paying the newly approved minimum wage of N30,000 out of the more than N11 billion Paris refund allegedly accrued to the state, Governor Fayemi cornered the funds for personal use and later claimed he had used the money for his road patching project to cover up following outcry by the public.

But the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, denied the PDP’s claims, saying they were baseless and unfounded. He challenged the party to bring its evidence.

Oyebode said: “Did they give you the evidence of the funds? It is not enough to make senseless and baseless allegations all in the name of opposition, they must give the evidence.”