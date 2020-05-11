The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New Media Group (PDP-NNMG) has rejected the inclusion of Otunba Yinka Akerele, in the newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the party in the State, saying Akerele is no longer a member of the PDP.

The group said before the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Akerele was in the All Progressives Congress (APC), from where he defected to the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), under which he contested the governorship election in 2018.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by its Coordinator, Bola Agboola, the Ekiti PDP-NNMG said there was no evidence that Akerele had returned to the PDP from his Ward in Oye Local Government.

The PDP-NNMG congratulated members of the Caretaker Committee, saying it was delighted that the party hierarchy has rewarded loyalty, commitment and dedication of some members to the party. The group however said it was miffed that a dark leg, who is not a bona-fide member of the PDP made the list.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party had on Friday in fulfilment of sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the party constitution(2017 as amended) appointed Senator Hosea Agboola as Chairman, Hon. Diran Odeyemi as Secretary, Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, Hon.(Dr.) Samuel Omotoso, Mr. Ariyo Afolabi, Hon. Adeyemi Abiodun Sunday and Mr. Yinka Akerele as members of the Ekiti State PDP Caretaker Committee. The Committee is expected to lead Ekiti PDP within the next three months.

The statement read; “we applaud the appointment of Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, Hon.(Dr.) Samuel Omotoso, Mr. Ariyo Afolabi and Hon. Adeyemi Abiodun Sunday as leaders saddled with the responsibility of paddling the canoe of the most popular party in Ekiti State for the next 90 days. These are men of honour that have demonstrated leadership in recent past, we have no doubt that they will lead our party aright in this new assignment and beyond. We Congratulate them on a well deserved appointment even as we wish them the very best in office.

“We however call on the Prince Uche Secondus led National Leadership of the PDP to immediately replace a non-member of the party whose name unexplainably appeared on the list.

“To us, Otunba Yinka Akerele is not a member of the PDP, he is an usurper who’s inclusion smacks of reward for treachery!

“Appointing Akerele into the Ekiti PDP Caretaker Committee is a misnomer, the appointee to the best of our knowledge is not a member of the party and by all parameters not deserving of a position of leadership in a modern day PDP.

“How do we encourage loyal and committed party members who sacrifice their all for the greatness of our beloved party to continue to toe that path when strangers are appointed to lead them? We call on our party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to with immediate alacrity review Akerele’s appointment as the position is not one for an APC member. No one sleeps with his roof on fire,” the Group said.