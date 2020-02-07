Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Chief Bola-Ojo has been appointed as State Coordinator of Bisi Kolawole Campaign Council while the immediate past Chairman of Ekiti South West Local Government, Hon Lanre Omolase to was appointed as Secretary.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign Council, Bola Agboola, Bola Olu-Ojo was appointed based on his track records and experience as a former State Chairman, Senatorial Chairman and Secretary of the Forum of PDP State Chairmen.

Agboola said decision to appoint Bola Olu-Ojo was taken at a strategic meeting held today.

He said one party leader was also appointed in each of the 16 local government areas to function in Campaign Council while Local Government Coordinators were also appointed in the 16 local councils.

Also, two persons were appointed as coordinators in each of the 177 Wards in the State and they will be inaugurated very soon.

Speaking at the meeting, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said he decided to align with the ambition of Hon. Bisi Kolawole to lead the PDP in the State based on his proven records of integrity, honesty, commitment and loyalty to the party.

He called on all lovers of the PDP in Ekiti State to forge a common front so as to position the party for the 2022 governorship election and the general elections in 2023.

Also speaking, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo promised his total commitment to the emergence of Hon. Kolawole as the PDP State chairman, describing him as “the only qualified” among the aspirants.

At the meeting were notable leaders of the party, including the immediate past Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, former local government chairmen, former members of the State House of Assembly among others.