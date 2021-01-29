From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), has sent a condolence letter to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmnanuel, over the death of Akwa Ibom State PDP Chairman, Mr Udo Ekpeyong.

In the letter addressed to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, a copy of which was made

available to journallists by the Ekiti State PDP Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the State Working Committee expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Mr Ekpeyong who was also the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs in his state.

The PDP leaders, while describing the time of Ekpeyong’s death as very difficult period in the life of the state, especially the PDP family, said :” We can understand, how hard to lose such a remarkable leader with remarkable qualities. It will be too difficult to measure the impact he had on the people’s lives personally and collectively.”

The Ekiti State PDP described Mr Ekpeyong as a loyal and committed member of the party, saying

“We are saddened for the party and the entire state to lose such a loyal and and committed leader. We pray for fortitude to bear the loss. May his soul rest in peace.”