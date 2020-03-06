KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

The two main factions of the Ekiti State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayo Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi factions on Friday engaged in war of words ahead of the party’s April state congress.

The party also exchanged verbal invectives over an allegation of unholy alliance with the ruling party in the state leveled against the annointed candidate of Olujimi, Kehinde Odebunmi.

While the PDP youths in the South-West, under the aegis of PDP Youths Congress (PDPYC), have alleged that Odebunmi is working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, accusing him of meeting with the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr. Biodun Omoleye on Wednesday, Odebunmi has denied the allegation , saying he had never personally met Omoleye let alone planned with him against the PDP.

According to its release on Friday, signed by the convener, PDPYC,

Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, the youths challenged Odebunmi to swear to an oath that he did not hold a meeting with Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Chief of Staff at about 11 pm on Wednesday, in the company of one Segun Akinwumi and another unidentified man.

The PDP youth said it was strange that Odebunmi, who is being sponsored by the PDP senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, was hobnobbing with the APC government.

“We have it on good authority that Odebunmi met Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Chief of Staff at about 11pm yesterday, in the company of one Hon. Segun Akinwumi and another man, whose identity was not known. One Deji Adesokan (Jaru) and Hon. Olowookere were also at the meeting.

“Fayemi’s chief of staff told Odebunmi that a sum of N50 million had been approved by the governor to assist in the funding of the congresses and that N10 million was released.

“It should be recalled that Senator Olujimi has not stopped praising Governor Fayemi over her victory at the Appeal Court.

“Also, she has ensured that the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Jackson Adebayo, who is now loyal to her, never issued any press statement against the APC state government in the last six months.”

Reacting, Odebunmi dismissed the allegation as frivolous, saying: “l don’t even know Fayemi’s chief of staff let alone meeting with him. It is a frivolous allegation and the ranting of someone who has lost it.

“I have never met the chief of staff to Fayemi all my life and my people know this.

“I think the only time I had an acquaintance with Fayemi was when his team came for the immunization campaign of the Lion’s Club as I am a member of the club and I led the governor’s team to the place . My people know that I never met the man afterwards for any other thing.”