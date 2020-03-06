Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has endorsed Mr Kehinde Odebunmi, ahead of the party’s congress.

The endorsement, further enhanced the chancrs of Odebunmi’s emergence at the forthcoming congress.

The decision was reached during a campaign rally by Ekiti Central senatorial sistrict, where Odebunmi was endorsed as the preferred candidate for the chairmanship seat.

The rally, saw party leaders and faithful trooping out in their numbers to make known their intentions.

Present at the rally were former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Dr Sikiru Tai Lawal; former PDP chairman, Hon. Makanjuola Ogundipe; former House of Assembly member, Hon. Musa Arogunde, Hon. Yinka Akerele and Hon Segun Akinwumi, who succinctly described Odebunmi as a man of integrity, credibility and trustworthiness, who would promote interest of members of PDP in the state.

In his address, the Director-General, Campaign Committee, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola, called on members to vote for the ‘one already chosen by God to steer the wheel of the party in the right direction’, during the congress, saying the party could not afford to pick those that would mortgage it’s future in the state.

In his remarks, Odebunmi, appreciated all concerned for their supports so far and promised to do the will of PDP members.

“If I eventually win the election, every decision in the party would be subjected to debate by members as against the dictatorship style of former Governor Ayodele Fayose,” he said.