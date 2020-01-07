Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

A high court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday has upheld the suspension of 10 former members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and members who were suspended by the State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The court dismissed the suit filed by former state lawmakers challenging their suspension from the party, thereby validating the suspension.

Last year, the Ekiti State PDP Working Committee had suspended ten of the 23 members of the House of Assembly over allegations of anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

The State Working Committee had acted on the report of the Disciplinary Committee in suspending Segun Adewumi, Posi Omodara, Anifowose Badejo, Fajana Ojo-Ade, Musa Arogundade, Wale Ayeni, Tope Fasanmi, Omotosho Olayode, Afolabi Akanni and Titilayo Owolabi.

Not satisfied with the action of the State Working Committee in suspending them, the 10 former House of Assembly members had approached the court through their counsel, Chief Bunmi Olugbade, seeking nullification of the suspension.

Some of the affected lawmakers were also said to have disowned the suit, claiming that it was filed without their consent.

However, in his ruling today, Justice Adeyeye dismissed the suit for lack of diligent prosecution, as counsel to the former lawmakers, Chief Bunmi Olugbade did not show up in court.

It should be noted that the suit HAD/4/2019 suffered the same fate before now when it was struck out in June 2019 but relisted after a fierce legal battle.