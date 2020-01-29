Kehinde Adewole, Ado+Ekiti

Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olu Adebayo, has said a social media report that some members of the party in Ado Local Government Area, including party Chairman, Dare Olomofe, were suspended by the Working Committee (SWC), should be disregarded.

The deputy chairman also said no committee was set up by SWC to review its previous actions.

Adebayo, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuwase, is presently in Abuja where he attended the 88th National Executive Committee meeting of the party held yesterday, and not yet back to Ekiti State as at today.”

He said as the deputy chairman of PDP in Ekiti State, the party constitution (2017 as amended) empowered him to summon, preside and act in the SWC meetings of the party, and he was never in Ado Ekiti on Monday, and as such, no SWC meeting was held.

“My findings showed that majority of the SWC members were not at state secretariat on January 27, 2020 therefore the news on purported suspension of Olomofe or any other person(s) mentioned should be disregarded accordingly,” he said.