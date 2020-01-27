Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olu Adebayo has said that report being circulated on Social Media that some members of the party in Ado Local Government, including the Local Government Party Chairman, Dare Olomofe were suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC) should be disregarded as the SWC did not meet on Monday to such decision.

Olu Adebayo, otherwise known as Osoro said in a statement on Tuesday, that “the State Chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase is presently in Abuja where he attended the 88th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held on yesterday, and not yet back to Ekiti State as at today.”

He said as the Deputy Chairman of PDP in Ekiti State, the party constitution (2017 as amended) unequivocally empowered him to summon, preside and act in the SWC meetings of the party, and he was never in Ado Ekiti on Monday, and as such, no SWC meeting was held.

The State Deputy Chairman said; “I woke up this morning, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to read on several social media platforms the story about suspension of some members of the PDP in Ekiti State, more precisely in Ado Local Government.

“The general public should please note that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (Ekiti State) did not call nor take such decision being circulated on social media.

“For avoidance of doubt, our chairman is presently in Abuja to attend the 88th NEC meeting of the party held yesterday, Monday January 27, 2020 and not yet back to Ekiti State.

“As the Deputy Chairman of the PDP in Ekiti State, the PDP constitution (2017 as amended) unequivocally empowers me to summon and preside/act in such meeting where decisions being shared/circulated on social medial were taken in the absence of the chairman.

“The State Working Committee of the PDP in Ekiti State did not call /hold (not even an emergency meeting) nor took any decision on Monday, January 27, 2020, more so that the SWC statutory meeting holds every Wednesday.

“My findings clearly showed that majority of the SWC members were not at State secretariat yesterday, January 27, 2020.

“That the news on purported suspension of Dare Olomofe (Kala) or any other person(s) mentionedshould be disregarded accordingly.”