Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

An executive member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Tajudeen Adeleye, has resigned from a disciplinary committee of the party citing alleged undue pressure on him.

Adeleye accused the party Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, of allegedly mounting undue pressure on him to adopt a predetermined report of the committee, indicting some party faithful.

The Ademuagun Stephen-led Disciplinary Committee was set up to ostensibly suspend some party members in Ado Ekiti, including Yinka Olomofe, a local government chairman.

In his reaction, Oguntuase, who denied allegations against him, is seeking a second term as chairman of the party but he has been having a running battle with chieftains and some leaders of the party who alleged that he has committed gross misconduct.

He said Adeleye is a miscreant who is merely working for some interest. He said Adeleye was never a member of the committee he claimed to be resigning from.

“I don’t want to talk about what the miscreant is talking about. I am the chairman and everybody is free to talk about me both what is true and lies but, God will judge.”