Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As the crisis in Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues unresolved, the Caretaker committee appointed by the Party’s National Working Committee, to manage its affairs in the State, has declared that the election of the state Congress of the party would hold Saturday, August 29.

The election would produce the Executives members that would pliot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Ekiti PDP has been enmenshed in deep crisis that resulted in emergence of two factional groups loyal to the two leaders in the party, former governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The unresolved crisis deepened and scattered the ward Congress election of the party held in Marc 7.

The NWC extended the tenure of the caretaker committee to unite the warring factions and conduct state Congress to elect State Working Committee for the party.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the Caretaker secretary, Diran Odeyemi, declared that the party with the directive of National Working Committee (NWC) would conduct the State Congress election on Saturday August 29.

“Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would conduct the State Congress election on Saturday August 29, when New Executives of the party emerge, they will continue the work on reconciliation, bringing aggrieved members back to the party.”

On why the voice of the Caretaker chairman, Senator Hosea Agboola, has not been frequent on the issue, Odeyemi said

” If for one reason or the other, the chairman believed that what the party should have done is to allocate the position between Olujimi and Fayose that is his personal opinion.

“The party’s understanding is if you are going to share positions among these warring parties, there must first be an agreement. The party cannot force anybody; the constitution says it is either by consensus or election. If the two of them, Fayose and Olujimi cannot agree among themselves, then the consensus option is closed. Except if they agree among themselves.

“But in this case, they didn’t agree among themselves. The Caretaker chairman, Senator Hosea Agboola, has sympathy toward having the party to share the positions and the party said no, we can’t be sharing position.

“This is politics and democracy, if they agree, well for them. The caretaker committee cannot continue to be there. Even when we feel that the committee has done its best within three months, let give them extra one month.

"So, the caretaker chairman has his personal believe, probably because he was nominated, he is not a party man. If he is a party man, when I say party man I come from Wadata and I represent the interest of the party. He was nominated by governor. He can obey anybody, I obey the party."