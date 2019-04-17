Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A member of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi, has been banned from participating in House’s business for six weeks.

He was handed down the punishment at yesterday’s plenary.

Adewunmi, a former deputy speaker and member of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), representing Ekiti West constituency 1, was hammered for alleged legislative misconduct.

He was said have unduly interrupted Speaker Adeniran Alagbada when he presided over yesterday’s legislative business.

As a consequence of the row between the duo, the speaker was said to have exercised his powers and banned Adewunmi, in accordance with section 17 of the House’s Standing Orders.

According to the speaker , the former deputy speaker, during the period of his suspension, would be prevented from participating in plenary.

He would only be involved in off-plenary activities of the House.

“I am still the presiding officer of this house and it constitutes an infraction for any member to interrupt me when I preside; except you have an observation to make.

“But, with what transpired today (yesterday), it seems Hon. Adewumi did not make any observation but only wanted to stall this proceeding and he is, hereby, banned for six weeks,” the speaker said.

Other lawmakers in their submissions agreed with the action, and agreed that the speaker didn’t circumvent the Constitution and the House’s Standing Orders in Adewumi’s punishment.

After the pronouncement, the lawmaker was said to have been ushered out of the hallowed chambers by the Sergeant-at-Arm.

Discussing other issues of public importance after the initial snag, a bill for a law to repeal Ekiti State official logo Amendment Law, number 28 of 2014 and to re-enact Ekiti State Government Official Logo Law, 2011, was passed by the Assembly.

The bill, which passed First Reading, went through Second Reading; where it was debated by members and consequently passed through Third Reading and passed into law.

Also, the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency Bill, 2019, also passed through First Reading and committed to another legislative day; for further legislative processes.

However, the screening and confirmation of some political appointees fixed for yesterday was shifted; on the Executive’s request.