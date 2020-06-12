A newly formed political group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),​ Ekiti State chapter​ known as New Era Forum (NEF), has called for urgent end to the crisis tearing the party apart in the state.

In​ a communique issued by the body after its maiden meeting on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, which were jointly signed by Hon Dapo Olagunju and​ Hon Wale Ayeni, it reviewed the activities of the party in Ekiti-State since the last general elections in March 2019, lauded​ the efforts taken so far by the party leaders to move the party forward.

The New Era Forum which drew its membership from the 16 local government areas of the state particularly made reference to the crisis arising from the conduct of the​

last ward congress held on the April 7,​ 2020 and the efforts of the party leadership to​ appoint the​ State Caretaker Committee to resolve the​ attendant problems.

It also noted that in as much no group can claim to have total control of the party members,​ there is need for all hands to be on deck in order to bring back the glory of the party.

The New Era Forum congratulated the newly appointed Caretaker Committees

at the local and state levels, urging them to painstakingly look into the problems of the party​ and find lasting solution to them.

The group​ noted that Ekiti PDP can win the 2022 governorship election if the party​ is properly managed.

It also added that whoever gets the ticket of the party in 2022 will be given total support by all to win the election.

The group pleaded with members who had left the party for one reason or the other to return to party, noting that it is the only way by which the dream of the founding fathers​ of the party can be realised.

The group promised to sustain the ongoing mobilization efforts of the party and urged every notable party faithfuls to key into the good​ agenda​ of New Era Forum.