Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has vowed to ensure unity among members of the party in State.

The committee, which said it will work with stakeholders across the 177 wards in the State as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) as well as the Caretaker Committees in the 16 local councils, disclosed that it will meet with critical stakeholders in the party soon.

Rising from its inaugural meeting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, the Caretaker Committee, in a statement by the Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, said it will do everything within its mandate to foster peace and unity among members of the party.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Chairman, Senator Hosea Agboola, had in attendance the Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, Samuel Omotoso, Ariyo Afolabi, Hon. Tunji Odeyemi and Adeyemi Abiodun Sunday.

The Caretaker Committee, which said it will do everything within its powers to ensure a rancour free Local Government and State Congresses in accordance with the directives of the NWC, added that it was ready to restore peace by working with all contending interests to make the party victorious in 2022 governorship poll.

While urging all members of the party, especially the critical stakeholders to avoid actions and utterances capable of causing division in the party, the caretaker committee noted that it was in an atmosphere of peace and unity that the party can regain Ekiti State.

The Caretaker Committee that was constituted on May 8th m, 2020, assumed office on May 10th, 2020, upon the expiration of tenure of the State Executive Committee.

It is expected to run the affairs of the party in the State pending the conduct of the State Congress, which could not hold as scheduled owing to the lock down occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.