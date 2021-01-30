From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Loyalists of Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South) have promised to challenge an Appeal Court ruling recognising those loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose as winners of the congresses of the party at the Supreme Court.

The group headed by a factional PDP State Chairman, Hon Kehinde Odebunmi, said they would continue to maintain the faction despite rapprochement by some powerful people within and outside Ekiti.

The Court of Appeal had on Wednesday, January 27, struck out a case instituted by those loyal to Senator Olujimi urging it to recognise the ward and local government congresses conducted last year by the group and to discard those of Fayose’s.

The court, however, discountenanced the plea, saying the issue of congress is an internal issue of the PDP and that once the national body headed by Chief Uche Secondus had recognised a group, that no Court could reverse such.

Olujimi’s group after a meeting on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti said after extensive deliberation and considering the pros and cons of the judgement, that they resolved that the verdict should be challenged at the Supreme Court, where they believed justice will be manifestly done.

A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Sanya Adesua, gave other resolutions reached to include: ‘That the State Working Committee under the leadership of Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi should be sustained and encouraged to go ahead with the running of the party in Ekiti.

‘That all Governorship Aspirants are encouraged to go ahead with their consultation and mobilisation of the generality of Ekiti people, who are anxiously waiting for a PDP Governor in 2022. However, such sensitization must be devoid of rancour.

‘The meeting commended all our party members for their steadfastness and beliefs in the eventual triumph of Justice over Injustice, and truth over falsehood.’