From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As campaigns for the 2023 general elections have continued to spread across the country, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Ekiti State has said that the PCC in the state is steadily building a viable campaign structure

Lawal, who is also the Deputy Director, Religion and Cultural Committee of PCC in the state, made this known in a statement he personally signed and provided to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, where he said the campaign structure is geared towards the Presidential, Federal and State legislative elections in the state.

He commended the PDP PCC in the state for holding several meetings and also ensuring the take-off of all committees

The former deputy governor of the state appreciated the efforts of the state Youth and Woman Leaders in the sensitisation and mobilisation of youths and women in the state.

The PDP chieftain who expressed optimism that the working relationship between PDP and other political parties especially the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would bring forth fruitful results, admonished all candidates, particularly those that are yet to fully come on board to have a rethink and join what he described as the winning train.

He hinted that the PDP in the state is ready to host the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in an epoch-making and memorable rally.

Lawal who posited that the PDP flag bearer is the best man to succeed President Buhari urged Nigerians to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote massively for Atiku in the February 25 poll to enthrone a better Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that the result of the forthcoming presidential election in Ekiti State will be a pleasant surprise to the PDP and a shock to the opposition.