KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) has rejects the results of last Saturday council poll in which the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) announced that the All Progressive Congress (APC) won in all the 16 Local Government Areas.

Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Adegboyega Oguntuase disclosed this as while addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday. He said the election was a ‘mere jamboree’ as it fails to meet the minimum standard, describing it as the worst ever in the political history of the state.

He further alleged that the election was as a ‘political coup d’etat’, stressing that the results were allegedly written by the state government for the State Independent Electoral Commission officials to present and read.

Oguntuase described the council as another huge electoral failure, marred with violence, killing and ballot snatching , adding that the results for Ilejemeje, Ise/Orun, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti East were written without any conduct of election.

“The Ekiti PDP outrightly reject the results of the Saturday’s council in totality. What we had was a mere tragedy and comedy. It was comedy in the sense that it was a drama of people who wanted to imitate or let the activities have semblance of democracy while truly the essence of democracy was bastardised.

“In all the 16 local government and 177 wards there was truly no election. For proper election to hold, there are certain materials that are important. But I want to tell you categorically that in Ilejemeje, Ido-Osi, Ise/Orun, Ikere, Ikole and other councils ballot papers and boxes were not supplied.

“We were surprised that in area where there was no election results were announced. What happened in Kogi state was exactly what Governor Kayode Fayemi and his men did in Ekiti”.

Oguntuase, however, declared seven day of mourning period for the killing of Dotun Kosedake and four others who casualties currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

He directed its members to shun any party activities in honour of the victims taking effect from Monday, December 9.