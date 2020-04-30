Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has rejected the swearing in of ward Executives by one notary public, Barr Niyi Idowu.

The party further described the entirety of the exercise as a dubious political game targeted at misleading the ordinary man and party members.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the party’s Chairman, Barr Gboyega Oguntuase, he described the swearing-in as lacking in all the constitutional characteristics for a valid process, hence, unconstitutional.

The statement read that : ” I Barrister Gboyega Oguntuwase, still remain the state party chairman.”

According to Oguntuase, “the purported swearing in was done during the pendency of the outgoing ward executives of the party whose tenure ends today and except for dubious political game and recklessness; a proper swearing in can only be done after the expiration of their tenure.

” I wish to state that I up till today and now I have not received any letter from anywhere directing me to do any swearing in for anybody.

” Even if I receive one now, the directive of the dejure governor of the state concerning social distancing will impede any gathering and swearing in.

” I know also that there is a case before a federal high court in Ado -Ekiti concerning the congress. Its is a rudimentary principle of law that matters before courts must not be obstructed as to foist a situation of hopeless on litigants and helplessness on the court.”

The statement further stated that the notary public who performed the swearing in was an alien to members of the party

“The notary public contracted to do the swearing in is not known to the party as I did not mandate anybody to get him to work for us.

” I appeal to all to remain calm until by constitutional means, every thing is resolved,” the statement advised.