The three Senatorial districts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, today, affirmed the vote of no confidence passed on the State Chairman of the party, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, by his ward in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State.

Alhaji Gani Bankole, Hon. Gbuyiro Sunday and Hon. Tunji Kayode, South, North and Central Senatorial Chairmen respectively, said the decision was taken at the meetings held in Ido Ekiti (North), Aramoko Ekiti (Central) and South (Ikere Ekiti) today.

In a meetings presided over by the Senatorial Chairmen, State Party positions zoned to the districts were also micro-zoned to the local councils in the Senatorial districts.

The meetings had in attendance party leaders and stakeholders as well as numerous party members from the five local governments constituting the senatorial districts.

According to the three senatorial chairmen, party leaders and stakeholders from the senatorial districts also rejected in its entirety the plan of the State Chairman to use faceless nominees as adhoc members to manipulate the Ward and Local Government Congresses, saying “such plans is dead on arrival.”

The three Senatorial districts also unanimously aligned with the vote of no confidence passed on Chief Oguntuwase by Ward 5, in Ikole Local Government, while strongly condemning his “actions and styles of creating divisions and confusions within the party across the state.”

State Party Offices in the North Senatorial district were zoned as follows; Youth Leader; Ikole LG, Treasurer ; Oye LG, Legal Adviser; Ido Osi LG, Vice Chairman (Senatorial); Moba LG and Deputy Chairman; Ilejemeje LG.

Those in the Central were zoned as follows; State Chairman, Efon LG; Organising Secretary; Ado, Publicity Secretary; Ekiti West, Vice Chairman; Ijero LG and Assistant Secretary, Irepodun/Ifelodun LG.

In Ekiti South, State Secretary was zoned to Ekiti South West, Financial Secretary to Ikere, Women Leader to Ise/Orun, Senatorial chairman to Ensure, Auditor to Gbonyin and one Assistant State Officer to Ekiti East LG.