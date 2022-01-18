From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Four governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, including senator representing Ekiti South district, Biodun Olujimi, former governor, Segun Oni, Yinka Akerele, and Lateef Ajijola, have protested the conduct of last Saturday’s ward congress to elect three ad hoc delegates across the 177 wards to participate in the January 26 primary of the party.

The aspirants, who called on the national leadership of the PDP-led by Iyorchia Ayu for the cancellation of the exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants, yesterday, stormed the street of Ado-Ekiti for the protest alongside hordes of supporters carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Addressing newsmen, Olujimi noted that the ward congress did not take place in any part of the state, adding that the purported result being branded around was concocted by former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Olujimi accused the five-man panel sent by the PDP national secretariat to supervise the congress, lamenting that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy to subvert the people’s will, transparency, inclusive participation of all the aspirants.

She said the exercise was devoid of democratic ethos and ideals as many PDP members across the 177 wards in the state waited in the sun for hours expecting the arrival of electoral materials, only to be told the election had been conducted. She alleged the exercise was deliberately designed from the outset to favour Fayose to ensure his preferred aspirant secured the party’s flag in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Olujimi described the development as unfortunate and fraudulent, regretting that it had placed a strong moral burden on the democratic credentials of the party, which many believe as the bastion of democracy.

She called on the leadership of the party to swiftly intervene by allowing substantial compliance and adherence to democratic norms devoid of manipulation.