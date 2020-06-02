Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Ekiti State has unveiled plans to bring back former Minister of Works, Adedayo Adeyeye and others who left the party in the state.

Despite drawing some criticisms, the committee described the return of former Governor Segun Oni as a big boost to the party and a celebrated achievement to the members of the caretaker body.

Following the expiration of the tenure of Barr Gboyega Oguntuase-led executive of the party in Ekiti and the inability to conduct a state congress, the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee set up the caretaker committee to preside over the party in the state.

The committee said this on Tuesday at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti.

Committee Chairman Senator Hosea Agboola and Secretary Diran Odeyemi dispelled the insinuation that the caretaker committee was favouring a tendency in the party, particular a faction loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Agboola, a former federal lawmaker representing Oyo North, stated that every member of the party is recognised in the PDP and that those who have the intention of rejoining the party are free to do so without encumbrances.

‘The fact that former Governor Segun Oni has just rejoined the PDP is the greatest achievement of this committee.

‘We are going to reach out to former Minister of Works Dayo Adeyeye and others who left before the July 14, 2018 governorship election and bring them back to the party.

‘We will never be partial because our mandate and terms of reference is to bring all the factions within the party together. We are to bring those who are aggrieved together to be one family so that we can return to how we were in 2002 when former Governor Fayose was contested and won election in Ekiti. We are here to bring the family together and make everybody be on the same page.’

On the steps taken so far in mending fences between Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi, who have been embroiled in crisis, Agboola said the troubleshooting mission is yielding good results.

‘This committee was set up without bias. We have visited Governor Fayose, Senators Olujimi and Duro Faseyi and what all of them were pushing for is peace and unity, nothing more.

‘We were surprised about what Senator Olujimi said. She said she won’t allow the ruling party to continually harass Fayose and abuse him of corruption. If she had hated him that much, would she have said that?’

About the legal action instituted against the party on the contentious ward executive, Agboola added: ‘We are reaching out to those who instituted the court action on how to bring them together and resolve the issue.’

He said the position of the NWC would soon be communicated to the party about the ward congress, saying: ‘We are going to conduct future elections under the atmosphere of peace. We are not anticipating any problem.

‘The party belongs to all the party members, not anyone from the ward to the national level. Whoever wants to come is welcome. PDP is a brand. It remains the only party where you can contest without belonging to any clique or godfather.’