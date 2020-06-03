Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Ekiti State, has unveiled plans to bring back former minister of Works, Adedayo Adeyeye, and others who left the party in the state.

Despite the criticisms in some quarters and the obstacles being erected on its way, the committee described the return of former governor Segun Oni as a big boost to the party and a celebrated achievement to the members of the caretaker body.

Following the expiration of the tenure of Gboyega Oguntuase-led executive of the party in Ekiti and inability to conduct state congress, the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee set up the caretaker committee to preside over the party in the state.

The committee said this, yesterday, at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti.

Chairman of the committee, Hosea Agboola and the Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, dispelled the insinuation that the caretaker committee was favouring a tendency in the party, particular a faction loyal to former governor Ayodele Fayose.

Agboola, former federal lawmaker representing Oyo North, said every member of the party is recognised in the PDP and that those who have the intention of rejoining the party are free to do so without encumbrances.

“The fact that former governor Oni has just rejoined the PDP is the greatest achievement of this committee.

“We are going to reach out to former minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye and others who left before the July 14, 2018 governorship election and bring them back to the party.”

On the steps taken so far in mending fences between Fayose and Biodun Olujimi, who have been embroiled in crisis, Agboola said the trouble shooting mission is yielding good results.