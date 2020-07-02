Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As crisis in Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained unresolved, ex- governor Ayodele Fayose, has told the duo of Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State would not be available as a place of refuge to run into in times of trouble.

Fayose said the party was not thirsty to have the duo defected into the party despite their differences with Governor Kayode Fayemi, “because they have no electoral values”.

Ojudu and Adeyeye, who are members of the APC are locked in a rift with Fayemi over the governor’s alleged dictatorship and victimisation of members of the party.

Based on this feud, when asked whether the aggrieved APC leaders will join the PDP while appearing on a radio programme in Ado-Ekiti, Ojudu discountenanced the speculation, saying he would never contemplate such move.

Ojudu said; “If I die and they put PDP flag on my coffin, I will wake up, tear it and go back to sleep.”

Enraged by the derisive comment, Fayose, in a statement, on Thursday, by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka said: “Apart from them not having electoral values, they are blackmailers and individuals whose needs are insatiable. Above all, God’s anger has caught up with them in their inordinate quest for power.”

The former governor described Senator Ojudu as a political “opportunist”, who is always fighting for his own selfish gains, saying; “he fought against Niyi Adebayo, myself, Segun Oni and he is fighting Fayemi now. Who will please him in Ekiti?”, Fayose asked.

Speaking further, the former governor added :” He (Ojudu) is political opportunist, a senator by accident, who is always striving to destroy any government in which he can’t have his way.

“Therefore, he can continue with his usual voyage of political blackmail, that is his business and that of his Coronavirus infected APC party.

“As for us in the PDP, we are not interested in making any gain from the reckless political life of a man who does nothing other than to destroy the government of Ekiti.”

Also, a chieftain of the APC and former Deputy Governor, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, appealed to the aggrieved APC leaders to embrace reconciliation efforts and allow Fayemi to consolidate and deliver the dividends of democracy to Ekiti people.

“The Fayemi government now pays salary and pension regularly before the end of the month unlike before when the government was owing six to nine months salaries and pension despite regular federal allocations, bailouts, Paris refund, budget support funds, which are not available now.

“Road networks in each of the Senatorial districts are on-going; industrial revolution in the agricultural sector in the rice, cassava and ethanol, Ikun dairy and so on. The hitherto abandoned social and economic infrastructures like the Civic Centre, Ikogosi Warm Spring, the Ado-Ekiti Central market, Schools renovation, are nearing completion now.

“It’s when we all support the governor without distraction that he can do more and perform to the optimum, so that Ekiti people can always prefer APC to any other political party in all future elections and ensure continuity of delivery of good governance and development of Ekiti in all facets of life”, he said.