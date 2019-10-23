Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Pensioners in Ekiti State have lauded Governor Kayode Fayemi for improving their welfare.

The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti chapter, said since assuming duties in October 2018, he has given priority to regular payment of pensions and gratuity.

“He has been a huge blessing in terms of better welfare package,” they said..

Fayemi received the accolades at the launch of the N10 million NUP Welfare Fund for distressed members in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi, who was represented by the deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, said his interest in the welfare of senior citizens was the major motivation for the relaunch of the social security scheme for the aged otherwise known as “Owo Arugbo.

He said the administration places premium on pensioners’ welfare and had set aside N100 million every month to clear backlog of gratuity to retirees.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor Ogunmola, said: “The pensioners’ described Fayemi as the true friend of the masses judging by his welfarist policies that has touched all segments of the Ekiti populace.”

Fayemi, who encouraged the leadership of NUP not to relent at improving the standard of living of its members, described the launch of the welfare scheme fund as a rare and exceptional initiative..

“We have been making people happy, starting from the abrogation of levies imposed by the last administration in public primary and secondary schools. We have commenced school feeding programmes in primary schools, and are in the last phase of recruiting 1,000 teachers for primary schools.

“We have also commenced the sales of form for applicants into the teaching service commission. We are going to employ 500 non-teaching staff into our schools as well,” Fayemi said.

NUP chairman, who disclosed that N10 mullion was reserved for both state and local governments pensioners, said the scheme was initiated to demonstrate their solidarity and empathy with members in distress.

He added that a cheque of N50,000 each was presented to 80 beneficiaries who were drawn from both state and local government pensioners.