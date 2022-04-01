From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Retirees under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti State Council, have commended the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi for the regular release of fund for payment of gratuities owed workers in the state.

Specifically, the union hailed the Governor for the recent release of N200 million to take care of backlog of gratuities owed local and state government pensioners.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The pensioners’ appreciation was contained in a letter addressed to the Governor and signed by the NUP Chairman, Mr Joel Akinola in Ado Ekiti.

The union applauded Governor Fayemi for demonstrating strong commitment to the payment of pension and gratuities in the state, stressing that the gesture has alleviated the suffering of its members and given hope to those on the waiting list.

According to the Chairman, the Governor’s ability to source for the fund on monthly basis despite low financial resources available to the state government was a clear testimony to the Governor’s determination to offset backlog of gratuities owed pensioners by previous administration in the State.

Akinola said the increment and regularity in the payment of gratuity had improved the living standards of pensioners, compared to what was allegedly obtainable in previous administration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the Governor’s unparalleled positive disposition to the plight of his members in the state had led to significant improvement in their social wellbeing.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The NUP chairman, however, appealed for the payment of pension arrears owed state and local government pensioners by the Ayodele Fayose- led administration.

“That your excellency could source fund, out of the very low financial resources at the disposal of government at this time, shows a strong commitment of Your Excellency to alleviate the suffering of our members, we are very much grateful.

“Sincerely speaking sir, your unparalleled positive disposition to the plight of our members is appreciated, we are very grateful,” he said.

Governor Fayemi had upon assuming office in October 2018, announced an increase in the monthly payment of gratuities from 10 million paid by previous administration to 100 million naira, while also ensuring that salaries of workers are paid as and when due.