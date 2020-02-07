Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State command, has sent warning signals over the influx of some persons suspected to be criminals into the state and urged residents to promptly report all suspicious moves.

The Command revealed that the suspected persons in their multitudes have flooded the state with motorcycles, pretending to be commercial motorcyclists, popularly called okada riders.

The command in a press release by its PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, stated that, the targets of the suspected elements are to unleash criminal acts : stealing, armed robbery and kidnappings in the state.

In view of the development, the state police commissioner, Amba Asuquo, has directed that all motorcycles across the state must be properly registered with the relevant authorities and relevant documents of ownership /re obtained.

Asuquo, further stated that, the police shall henceforth arrest, impound and prosecute anybody (motorcyclist) found perpetrating criminal acts.

The command reiterated its firm commitment towards sustaining its fight against crime and criminality in the state, advised landlords, caretakers and the good citizens of the state, to know the proper identities of their present and future tenants and those in their environs.

Soliciting the support and cooperation of the public, the command, urged all residents to be law abiding and promptly report to the nearest police station or call the police control room GSM number on 08062335577 whenever they see any person or group of persons suspected to be criminals around their environs.