Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has announced the date for the Common Entrance examination into JSS1 in Police Secondary Schools for year 2020/2021 in the State.

The police commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, in a statement signed by command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the examination is scheduled to hold as follows :

Date : Saturday, October 3rd, 2020.

Venue : Police Children School, Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Time : 9:am prompt.

The police chief urged all candidates to be punctual while they come along with their entrance Exams number and writing materials as well as their face masks in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.