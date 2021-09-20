From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A soon-to-wed couple were abducted Sunday afternoon by gunmen along Ilasa-Ayebode road in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the abduction.

The victims, according to sources, were returning from Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, where they had gone shopping in preparation for their wedding when they were accosted by gunmen.

They were said to have been taken to an unknown destination before they contacted the family and demanded N5 million ransom.

‘The victims were preparing for their wedding. They came to Ado Ekiti to purchase some items and they were returning to their base when they were accosted on the road by gunmen and kidnapped.

‘They were accosted at a very bad portion of the road where the vehicle slowed down. The deplorable condition of our roads was responsible for some of these kidnappings,’ he said.

Police spokesman ASP Sunday Abutu, said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

‘We learnt that the couple came to Ado Ekiti and were returning to their base when they were picked up by gunmen.

‘Immediately we got the report, the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.

‘As I speak, our men are working in conjunction with Amotekun Corps, local hunters and Vigilante group combing the forests to free the victims,’ Abutu said.

He said those arrested are being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti and that they would be arraigned as soon as an investigation is concluded.

