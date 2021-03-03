From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Four persons who posed as operatives of the proscribed Nigerian Merchant Naval Corps have been arrested during their visit to the office of the Chairman of Irepodun/ Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Shina Ogunleye in Ekiti State

The gun-wielding corps, who wore Naval uniform, were rounded up at the headquarters of the council at Igede- Ekiti.

Ogunleye, who confirmed this to journalists via telephone conversation, said the four men were nabbed by combined forces of Police and men of the Department of State Services(DSS) who acted on a tip off from the council boss.

The Council boss described the action as a botched attempted kidnapping that was averted due to quick intervention of the security forces.

He said: “Before they came to my office, they had earlier called and with the way they spoke, I suspected a foulplay and I had to inform some higher security officials in the state who tutored me on what to do.

“When they called me the second time, I gave them appointment for 9am on Tuesday. When I was informed by my Secretary that they had arrived, I immediately contacted the State Director of DSS and the Police Area Commander in charge of Ido/Osi and Irepodun Ifelodun Local Governments.

“I arrived the office around 10am and as I was entering my office, they wanted to follow me but they were prevented from gaining entry until the DSS and police operatives numbering 20 arrived the scene.

“The security asked them some pertinent questions, but they could not answer appropriately. It was then we realised that they were fake officers and that they came for a sinister mission.

“They had been arrested and taken to the police headquarters for further questioning.”

But the police spokesman, Sunday Abutu, said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested men committed a case of impersonation.

Abutu revealed that the suspects said they were in Ekiti to set up a base of their security outfit in Igede Ekiti, which he described as a breach of the law, saying the body they claimed to represent had been disbanded by the federal government.

“They are being detained and they will be charged to court soon.”