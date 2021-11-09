From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a kidnap kingpin, Bummi Ogunremi, and a vulcanizer Ige Adu operating in Ado-Ekiti and other suspects over the abduction of a popular oil dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, who was abducted in January 2021, in Ado-Ekiti, State’s capital.

The criminal gang was allegedly responsible for the abduction of the former Surveyor General of Ekiti State’s wife, Mrs Osalusi Funmilola, one Olowo Bolaji and Abiodun Ajayi, who died as a result of injuries sustained during the kidnap.

The command also placed five million naira bounty for the possible arrest of other members of the criminal gang who had bolted and are now at large, as a reward for anyone who supplies credible information concerning their whereabouts.

Akinbami was abducted within the premises of his filling station located along Federal Polytechnic road, Ado Ekiti, while, Mrs Osalusi was kidnapped at her residence also within the capital city.

Addresing journalists during a parade in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the alleged culprits were nabbed on 6th November, 2021, at about 4pm, by operatives of Rapid Response Squad(RRS), based on a thorough investigation and tips from members of the public.

Abutu said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be responsible for the kidnapping of one Olowo Bolaji ‘m’ in Ipoti-Ekiti on 29th January, 2020. They also confessed to have kidnapped one Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, a petrol dealer, who was kidnapped on 10th January, 2021 in Ado-Ekiti.

“The suspects stated that they kidnapped one Mrs Osalusi Dapo, the wife of a former Ekiti State Surveyor General sometime this year. The suspect further confessed that their syndicate kidnapped late Chief Abiodun Ajayi earlier this year in Ado-Ekiti who jumped from their vehicle but later died in the hospital during treatment due to the injuries he sustained.

“The suspects said they usually keep their victims in his father’s house, one late Chief Bafon, located at Water Works, Ado-Ekiti and sometimes move them to Ayere Forest in Kogi State before demanding for ransom.

“They also mentioned Samuel Ebira, Jimoh Dele known as Dele Petim, Dayo Igwe and Johnson Okada, who are presently at large as other members of their gang. Concerted effort led to the arrest of one Taiwo Fayoke, who confessed to be their food supplier whenever victims are held hostage”.

While being interrogated, the Vulcanizer, Ige Adu, who is from Ikere Ekiti, said he was the one who identified Akinbami when the operation was about to be carried out, saying he had made over N600,000 being compensation given on the kidnap

“I was the one who identified Alhaji Akinbami for them. I also participated in the kidnap of Mrs Osalusi. I was given N100,000 on Akinbami’s abduction while I received N450,000 for the second operation. I have made a total of N550,000 from the operations I was involved”.

One of the arrowheads of the kidnap syndicate, Bunmi Ogunremi, said he had carried out four operations in Ekiti, since he started the criminal business, revealing that his tentacles had spread to the neighbouring states of Osun, Kogi and Ondo States.

“When we started, my duty was to drive those suspects who are at large. I drove Alhaji Akinbami and the Surveyor General’s wife to our hideout in Kogi. I have only involved in four kidnap operations”.