From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State police command has confirmed the arrest of a woman who attempted to kidnap three school children in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Friday, disclosed that the joint effort of the police and other security agencies in the state arrested the situation and rescued the children.

“Some residents around INEC Office, Bank Road, Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, at about 1420hrs, raised an alarm, that a strange woman, identified as Mrs Kazeem Tawa, attempted to abduct three school children along Bank Road, Ado-Ekiti.

“Upon the receipt of the information from a good Samaritan. A team of joint patrol, comprising the Police, Army and other security agencies put in place by The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, was dispatched to the scene immediately and was able to rescue the children and apprehended the suspect.

“The children narrated that the woman pleaded with them to help her carry her bag containing some items to an unknown destination.

“The children said they refused initially but after a few moment of conversing with the woman, they became unconscious and started following the woman with her bag.

“It took the quick intervention of some mechanics around who noticed their suspicious movement to stop them.

“When asked about the children, she claimed that the children belonged to her. But the scenario changed immediately when the children countered her that she was not their mother.

“During interrogation by the personnel of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the woman could not satisfactorily state her mission and reason for trying to lead the school children to an unknown destination.

“Items recovered are: charm, soft drinks, oranges, drugs, adult/children slippers, fresh banana, maggi, garri, clothes, INEC jackets, and others.”

Abutu said investigation was ongoing and the suspect would be charged to court once concluded.

The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, therefore, called on residents to be security conscious and promptly report any strange and suspicious person(s) found in their environs to the nearest Police Station or call 0806 233 5577.

The police chief, however, reiterated the command’s commitment to securing lives and property in the state.