From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has banned the illegal use of covered number plates, sirens and revolving lights by motorists. The measure, it noted, is a intended to reduce the rate of crime carried out under these guises in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, on Tuesday, said: ‘The Command has observed with dismay the way and manner some people cover their plate numbers against the laid down Road Traffic Act, use unauthorized and illegal siren and revolving light.

‘Undoubtedly, this, in recent times, has pulled a great threat to the security of the State as some criminal elements hide under these guises to carry out their criminal intentions.

‘The commissioner, in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP ADAMU MOHAMMED, has warned against the unauthorized/illegal use of siren, revolving light, covered plate numbers and the use of unregistered spy plate numbers.

‘The CP has already deployed his Officers and Men across the state to apprehend and prosecute offenders.’

The police chief, however, implored residents to be security conscious and report suspicious persons to the police, urged them to continue to be law abiding citizens and always cooperate with the police and other security agencies in order to ensure that the state is free from criminal activities.