WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Police in Ekiti State have unearthed a den alleged to be ritualists’ hideout in the state.

The den was found in Odo, a satellite town to Ado Ekiti, the state capital. Police described the spot as a den where alleged nefarious activities have been perpetrated by suspected ritualists.

According to our correspondent, the place is close to a polytechnic in the community. It is a huge building housing many shrines and several adjoining houses.

The state Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, who led the team of police officers and newsmen to the place said the den was discovered after a tip-off.

He said his men also discovered a dungeon with a path that connects one of the shrines to others.

“Inside the shrines, we found several statues and fake foreign currencies,” he said.

The police boss added that two suspected ritualists were apprehended during the raid.

The commissioner of police who described the den as fraudsters’ hideout, appealed to the general public to always assist the police by giving them useful information which could help them to perform their duties.

