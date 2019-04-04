The Ekiti State Police Command has rounded up 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers, recovering a stolen vehicle during an encounter with the criminals. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo, said: “The command dealt with the hoodlums who are terrorising residents.

“With the quick response of the police detectives, we were able to arrest notorious armed robbers from their various hideouts. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers operating in the Ado-Ekiti, Igede-Ekiti and Aromoko axis. They recovered arms, ammunition and charms after raiding their hideouts.

“SARS also arrested some notorious armed robbers robbing people by breaking houses, in Efon-Alaye Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti axis. SARS operatives picked them one after the other. The command has redeployed some detectives in all the flashpoints where the criminals are operating.

“We have alerted the public to always inform the police if they suspect any movement or strange faces in their areas. Detectives arrested some suspects involved in murder, rape and fraud. They were picked up in various places within the state.

“The command adopted 48 hours surveillance of all highways to checkmate hoodlums terrorising passengers and motorists. We have redeployed our policemen to monitor the highways. All the suspects arrested will soon be charged to court.

“I want to commend officers for the excellence job during the general elections, for applying professionalism and adopting community policing.”