The Ekiti State Police Command has arrestedover 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists, recovering 20 arms from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Amba Asuquo, said: “The command is not taken it easy with the hoodlums terrorising the people of the state.

“There are lot of measures against hoodlums to relocate from the state. During these ‘ember’ months, we are giving criminals serious fight. This is one of the periods the command needs the partnership of the public. We need useful information on how to flush the criminals. The command has redeployed some officers to the flash points.

“The operatives SARS arrested 14 suspected armed robbers. They confessed to have carried out numerous attacks on innocent citizens of Ado-Ekiti and its environs. We recovered five cut-to-small size single barrel guns seven live cartridges, five battle axes, eight stolen handsets and seven stolen laptops and computers.

Those arrested included Lanrewaju, Owolabi, Blessing, Gbenga and Afolabi. They confessed to series of armed robberies and Bburglary operation carried out at Oke-Mesi Ekiti.

“Ten suspected cult members were arrested in various hideouts and some arms recovered from them. SARS operatives have started raiding hideouts of kidnappers in Iyemero, Ikole-Ekiti Local Government and Ayede/Isan Ekiti and Erio Ekiti. We have made some arrests and rescued the victims. Meanwhile, we raided the hideouts of armed robbers in Ado-Ekiti, Ikire-Ekiti, Aramoko-Ekiti and Agbede-Ekiti. We arrested some of suspects and flushed out the hoodlums.