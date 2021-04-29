The Criminal Investigative Department (CID), Ekiti State Police Command, has arrested a 38-year-old Evangelist for allegedly having consecutively carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old Sola six times in his house at Omuo-Ekiti. A 40-year-old Segun who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 20-year-old Tope about five times under threat with a pistol was also nabbed. He reportedly ordered her to follow him to his room at OdoAdo-Ekiti, or got shot of her.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobaji, said the evangelist started having carnaI knowledge with the victim in his house and persuaded the victim for prayer session: “Through there, having a marathon sex with her until the victim’s parents suspected a foul play which made them to report the case to the Police Station, Omuo-Ekiti.

“The parents were shocked that their family pastor whom they attended his church took advantage of their daughter and raped her six times.”

The mother told Daily Sun: “It was after interrogating my daughter and she confessed that it was the evangelist who was having sex with her when he asked her for prayer session in his house.

“I taught my daughter was going for prayer session but not knowing the suspect was having sex with my daughter. I find it difficult to believe the man of God who played prank to collect money has slept with members of their church.”

The suspect-evangelist said: “I am into the work of God over seven years ago. It was the devil that used me. It is true that I took the victim to my house and had sex with her.

“Sometimes, I would deceive the parents for prayer session. I used that advantage to sleep with the victim six times. I am not married yet. I am still planning to marry. I am their family pastor.

“I go to the victim’s parents to pray for them, it was the devil that used me. They should just forgive me. There is nothing I can say again, I am guilty.”

The CP explained the Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti incident: “Whenever the suspect wanted to rape the victim, he would order her to follow him to his room or get shot. He raped five times, which prompted the victim to take a bold step and went and reported the case at Ado-Odo police station.

“When the police went to arrest the suspect in his house, they recovered a single barrel rifle and one cut-to-size double barrel pistol in his room.”

The victim said: “We are neighbours with the suspect who came and requested for a charger phone in our house. Later, he came back and told me that I disrespected him and brought out my phone and called some people with a gun and told me to apologise. I followed him to apologise again to them and everything was settled.

“Suddenly, he ordered me to go back home. We got home and he ordered me with the gun to his room. He ordered me to remove my clothes and raped me several times. Sometimes, he would come around with his gun and ordered me to his room.”

The suspect confessed: “She had a problem with which I assisted her to settle. I took advantage by using my gun to order her to my room and raped her. Whenever I needed her, I would use my gun to threaten her not to tell anybody.” “Suddenly, she went and reported me to Ado-Odo police station. The policeman came and searched my house and recovered the gun, which belongs to my cult member.”

The CP said the two suspects appeared before the High Court, Ado-Ekiti and remanded at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre.