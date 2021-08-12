From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a suspect, Femi Ogunwusi, for alleged impersonation, robbery and gun running.

The Police also nabbed one Femi Akinola for allegedly posing as informant to the bandits that attacked one Orisan Oluwasesan and killed him along Ayetoro-Ewu Ekiti road and abducted his wife and daughter last Friday.

Parading the suspect at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the man was using the uniforms carrying the insignia of a police Sergeant to allegedly rob and dispossess people of their personal effects.

Abutu said the man was arrested at Efon Alaaye Ekiti on August 6 around 10pm during a stop and search operation conducted by operatives of Rapid Response Squad(RRS).

He said: “The suspect was in possession of two stolen lorry batteries upon his arrest. During interrogation, Femi Ogunwusi claimed to be a Police Officer but it was later revealed that he was a fake Policeman.

“Investigation revealed that Femi Ogunwusi has been indulging in different criminal activities such as snatching of motorcycles and robbing of innocent people of their valuables”.

Abutu added that when the suspect’s apartment was searched, exhibits recovered included : one pistol magazine loaded with thirteen 9MM ammunition, 50 rounds of 9MM live ammunition and two Mobile Police uniforms, among others.

While being quizzed, Ogunwusi, who claimed that he hailed from Ile-Ife in Osun State, confessed that he owned the police uniforms that carried the name Alfred Felix with service number 188088, alleging that it was given to him by a man from Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

He said: “I have not used the uniforms to commit crime. I brought it from Ile Ife recently, so that I can burn it and the police later found it in my house during a search.”

Abutu added that the RRS operatives also nabbed one Segun Adeosun, who allegedly specialized in snatching of motorcycles and other valuables from their owners.

“It was revealed that Abdullahi Ashimu, an okada rider, was stopped by the suspect at Oke-Ila, Ado Ekiti and asked him to convey him to Ajebamidele. On getting to his destination, he attacked him with a dagger and forcefully collected a sum of N10,000 from him and also attempted to snatch his motorcycle, but was apprehended by some residents after the victim raised alarm”, he said.

Abutu also paraded Akinola Olufemi, Ogundairo Shola, Abodunde Shona, Kayode Folowosele and Oyekale Bolaji for alleged burgle of some shops at Similoluwa and Ajebamidele areas of Ado-Ekiti and carted away some valuables.

