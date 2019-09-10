WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The police has arrested a 24- year old man, Ebenezer Olorunleke, who allegedly killed his own brother in order to allegedly inherit his Motorbike alongside other items. The suspect was said to be in a three man gang.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during a parade, the Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, said the suspect, who hailed from Jege in Kogi State killed his brother with the aid of a knife and long screwdriver on August 29, 2019, and fled.

The commissioner said the suspect and three others invaded his brother’s home at Abe Cocoa area of Okeila and stabbed him to death and stole his red coloured Bajaj motorbike with registration number ADK 100 UJ.

Recovered from the suspect, whose accomplices are still at large are a long screwdriver, knife and Bajaj motorcycle.

“They hit him in the stomach and pierced his intestine when his wife and children were not at home. He had confessed to have committed the offence”, he said.

Another police source revealed that the attackers allegedly drove a long nail into deceased’s skull while struggling to rob him.

Recounting how his brother was killed, Olorunleke said what his friends who allegedly killed his brother wanted to do was to help him collect money from him, describing his brother as a stingy individual.

“I did not follow them inside the room, but upon realising that my brother had been stabbed and was shouting, I rushed in and wanted to rescue him but he bit me and chopped off my finger.

“The guys later came to my house to attack me. They wanted to sell the machine, I resisted it. I was thinking of coming to the police to report when I was arrested with the machine”, he said.

The command also paraded one 20 years old Tajudeen Ayodele , who and five other gangs of armed robbers were alleged to have dressed in military camouflage and attacked one Bello Ayodele Habeeb and raided some hostels at Iworoko Ekiti on August 25, 2019.

The command also paraded Odebiyi Lanrewaju, 34, Owolabi Adewale, 31, Moses Blessing, 23, Gbenga Olowoyo, 26, Obisesan Afolabi, 21abd Abdul Monsuru, 34 for alleged burglary, stealing, robbery and illegal possession of firearms and Indian Hemp.

The CP Amba said the command has set up operation PUFF Adder and had rejigged its Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS) to be able make Ekiti safe for all and sundry.

He said the efforts of state command is to ensure that proliferation of light arms is checkmated in the state.

“Those apprehended are genuine suspects and they will be tried and we are also sure of conviction”, the CP assured.

Amba added that the wide network of communication with sister agencies and local hunters, had helped the police in extending its tentacles and fortify its intelligence gathering mechanism.