Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State police command on Wednesday paraded 18 suspects for various crimes ranging from robbery, self kidnapping, cultism, burglary to rape.

The alleged criminals consisted of 7 armed robbery suspects, two females inclusive, 3 suspects of burglary and stealing, 5 cultists, two self kidnappers and a rapist.

Addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti

on Wednesday while parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti command, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, said the

command was determined to fight crimes in the state,

urged people on useful and timely information to enable the command record success in fighting crimes in the state.

Mobayo, who was represented by the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, said : ” A gang of masked men numbering four, robbed their victims at gun points, blocked Aisegba/Ilumoba express

road and stole cash of N540,000.00, one HP laptop computer valued

N80,000.00 etc and later arrested one of the gang members, Solomon

Alexander.”

Others later arrested were Eric Tile, Promise Shea, Desmond Peter,

Peter Ayo, Ayange Blessing and Jennifer Allah.

Mobayo, said : “On 10/08/2020, a complainant, who is the suspect’s mother came to our station and reported that her daughter one Idris Mary, left home and never returned.

“Upon investigation, Mary Idris, was arrested and she confessed to have

planned her fake kidnapping alongside Olawuse Victor, in order to extort money from her parents.”

The command also arrested one Eyinafe Femi, in Ajilosun area in

Ado-Ekiti, for abducting and having carnal knowledge of a 16-

year- old girl for three days. During interrogation, the suspect

confessed to have committed the crime by forcing the victim to drink

Bigi beverage already mixed with hard drugs through which she lost her consciousness for the three days.

“On the 09/08/2020, five suspects were arrested and confessed to be

members of the Black Axe (Aiye) secret confraternity at Ikere-Ekiti,

during initiation rite at the scene of arrest. They include Ojo

Ademola, fatuki Tosin, Sani Mohammed, a.k.a. Tom, tom, Fagbehingbe Timilehin, Ayodeji and Arowosegbe Okiri.”

The command recovered various items like baretta pistol, two dane

guns, one wooden calved gun, one wooden mask, two cutlasses, charms, battle axe and a carton of Hi-mobile phone, phone accessories, different telecommunication recharge cards.”

The command appreciates members of the public, especially good spirited individuals for their timely and useful information that led to the success to arrest the people, urging the people to be security conscious, vigilant and report any adverse incident in their locality.

The command stated that as soon as investigation is concluded, all the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution.