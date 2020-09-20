Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has declared one Oguntoyinbo Samuel, male, wanted.

Mobayo in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, disclosed that Oguntoyinbo was suspected to have masterminded different bank robberies and kidnapping incidents in both Ekiti and Ondo states.

The police chief explained that the suspect’s real name is Oguntoyinbo Samuel popularly known as Eleven (11) and Bado in Ekiti State and Ondo states respectively.

He said that the suspect is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti in Ekiti State.

Mobayo urged any person with useful information concerning his whereabouts to please contact the nearest police station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.

He promised that the informant would be rewarded with the sum of N5 million.