Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command, has raised the alarm over the influx of some persons suspected to be criminals into the state and urged residents to promptly report all suspicious moves.

The Command revealed that the suspected persons in their multitudes have flooded the state with motorcycles, pretending to be commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders.

The Command in a press release by its PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, stated that, the targets of the suspected elements are to unleash criminal acts: stealing, armed robbery and kidnappings in the state

In view of the development, the state Police Commissioner, Amba Asuquo, has directed that all motorcycles across the state must be properly registered with the relevant authorities and relevant documents of ownership/registration obtained by their owners. He further stated that, the police shall henceforth arrest, impound and prosecute anybody (motorcyclist) found perpetrating criminal acts.

The command which reiterated its firm commitment towards sustaining its fight against crimes and criminality in the state, advised landlords, caretakers and the good citizens of the state to know the proper identities of their present and future tenants and those in their environs.