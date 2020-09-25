…Declare zero tolerance for corruption

Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State police commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, has disclosed that he is set for a showdown on corrupt officers in the command, declaring zero tolerance for corruption in whatever form in the state.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, explained that his attention has been drawn to complaints by members of the public that some Police Officers, mostly in black Polo-Shirts, go about harassing people, seizing and checking the contents of their phones, extorting people through the ATMs, POS or bank transfer, arresting innocent people incessantly and demanding for bail money amongst others.

The Commissioner expressed in clear terms that he has zero tolerance for corrupt practices, unprofessional conducts and violation of human rights, noted he has always lectured his subordinates to follow suit.

Mobayo, therefore, urged members of the public to note that only SARS Operatives are permitted henceforth to wear black Polo-Shirts with SARS inscription on them, said that any other Operative or group in black Polo-Shirts could be on illegal duty.

The police chief disclosed that efforts were in top gear to fish out the bad eggs among the Police, advised members of the public who are faced with any form of undue harassment, corrupt practice, violation of human rights amongst others to take note of the Patrol vehicle number plates, name tags of the officers or any inscription on the body of the vehicle(s) being used where possible and report to the office of the Commissioner of Police through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 09064050086 or 08156141876 for necessary disciplinary actions.

The commissioner, however, restated his readiness to the good people of Ekiti State, said he will make sure that the state remains peaceful and safe, while ensuring that the citizens have the Police of their dream.