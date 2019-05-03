Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said all members of his cabinet and other political office holders will sign a performance agreement at the end of every quarter to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He said his succession plan will be determined largely by level of performance offered the populace.

“If you think what we set for you is too high, then you can bow out,” he said.

Fayemi said Ekiti people must start seeing evidence of governance now that commissioners and special advisers have been appointed to drive his four-cardinal agenda.

He spoke at the Royal Park Hotel, Iloko Ijesa, Osun State, yesterday, when he declared open a three-day retreat organised to equip political class and technocrats in the civil service.

At the retreat attended by over 100 senior public servants, Fayemi said apart from fulfilling promises to the people, the task of delivering on his promises has become more complicated and tasking with the N30,000 minimum wage, which he said his administration is ready to pay.

He said all public servants, especially those in charge of revenues must brace up for the task of generating more funds to be able to meet the new demand.

Officers present were the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, Secretary to the Government, Biodun Oyebanji, Head of Service, Ayodeji Ajayi, the Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, commissioners, special advisers and director general of agencies as well as permanent secretaries.

Fayemi said: “We have to be focused on how to deliver on our promises to the people, that is why you will sign a performance agreement at the end of every quarter and if you think what we set for you is too high, then you can bow out.

“We have to take reclaiming Ekiti values from the level of promise to reality. I know you need resources and there must be plans on how these will be provided and measured the extent to which you have delivered.

“The task ahead is tedious but not insurmountable. Most of the states used to fail because they don’t have plans and have nothing to deliver. There must be something measurable to be put in place and that can be evaluated periodically as a government.

“There are more obligations to attend to apart from N30,000 minimum wage. If we do well, it will give us the leverage to put up a government that will sustain the programme of our administration after our tenure, because no single government can do it alone.

“So, performance is key to our government,” he said.

The retreat, according to him, will centre on reflection on Fayemi administration from 2010-2014, the period of interregnum and the lessons both offer for the new team, to brainstorm, reflect and devise strategies on how to restore Ekiti values through governance and delivery, to induct the new appointees and permanent secretaries on the pillar of Fayemi administration. To reflect on how the government will deliver services and to build a team spirit and prepare the appointees for time after government.”

A scholar and professor of Public Administration, Ladipo Adamolekun, said most of the states in the federation were failing in their duties, because politics have been personalised and this, he said, cannot enhance economic growth.

“People must have a say in decision-making, hold policy makers accountable, free from all forms of discriminations.

“We must know that when good people are in government, people enjoy and rejoice and enjoy basic needs of life,” said.

Former Sierra Leonean Minister of Trade, Dr. Richard Conte, was also present.