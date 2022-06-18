From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has given its verdict in the Ekiti State governorship election.

Its Chairman, Election Analysis Centre,(EAC), Professor Adele Jinadu, at a press briefing in Abuja, noted that the exercise was marred by vote buying and fake news, adding that some voters cast their ballot without being authenticated by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Jinadu said: “CDD-EAC Fake News Hub tracked and fact-checked a number of fake news and misinformation trending on Election Day.

“A major trending item was the purported withdrawal letter of the SDP candidate Segun Oni, and his endorsement of the PDP candidate, which circulated across social media. This claim was subsequently confirmed to be ‘false’.

“CDD-EAC observers reported a worrisome situation in which some voters were allowed to cast their ballot without being authenticated by the BVAS.

“CDD-EAC observers also documented instances where young voters openly displayed the cash given to them to buy their votes.

“These anomalies confirm CDD-EAC observation in the pre-election period that the ongoing strike by universities has grounded the local economy.

“The situation has in turn influenced a number of young voters to perceive the election as an opportunity to solve their economic challenges by accepting inducement from political actors.”

