From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A pro-Segun Oni group, the Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), has accused the Ekiti State Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, of secretly embarking on a recruitment exercise into the state civil and local government services without recourse to the due process.

According to the press statement made available by the spokesman of the group, Idowu Adelusi, to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, Fayemi was alleged to have completed the distribution of hurriedly and haphazardly prepared and processed employment letters without application forms, examinations, interviews and as recent as of Monday, June 16.

“As a matter of fact, most of those given these emergency letters of appointment by the Local Government Service Commission, are not Ekiti indigenes and are probably being recruited to perpetuate the APC rigging plan.

“However, Ekiti people are watching with keen interest and monitoring activities of the new recruits,” said the group.

The group has assured that if Segun Oni becomes the governor, as a humanist and friend of the workers, he will not sack any worker who is qualified, and properly recruited according to the extant rules and regulations.

Adelusi also added that Oni will reinstate the 700 sacked workers of the Ekiti State University(EKSU) which the Fayemi administration has refused to return to work despite the court order.

In 2019, Fayemi and the former Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) who is now the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, deceived, lied, and swindled many unemployed youths by selling employment forms to them but without any letters of employment and the refund of money for the failed promises.

The former governor, Ayodele Fayose, on the eve of his departure also embarked on the recruitment of 2000 workers which Fayemi sacked immediately after he took over even though Fayose did the same by sacking the workers Fayemi employed at the tail end of his administration in 2014.

The unemployed Ekiti youths had always been at the receiving end of the bitter political rivalry between the two political parties whereas when Oni took over in 2007, he retained the workers employed by Fayose and they have remained in the service till date.