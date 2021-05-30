By Omoniyi Salaudeen

No fewer than 30 indigenes of Odo-owa, Ejiyan, Owatedo and Ipoti Ekiti in Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti State in institutions of higher learning have received cheques of N40,000 each as memorial scholarship scheme offered by Professor Segun Ajibola in honour of his late mother, Madam Abigail Oke Ajibola.

Making the presentation at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ipoti Ekiti, Ajibola said the scholarship was to immortalize his late mother who had worked so hard for him to a successful person in life.

“My mother indulged in several menial jobs to cater for me because there was no help from anyone. She gave all to see me become a child she could be proud of,” he said.

Professor Ajibola explained that he went through a lot before attaining greatness in life; hence he was spurred to extend helping hands to younger ones to support their educational careers.

He, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to embrace hard work and remain focused in order to make it in life. “The way to the top is not rosy. It takes people with determination, discipline and seriousness to scale through. If I had allowed my challenges then to derail me, I won’t be here to do this today. So, you must fight to be successful,” Professor Ajibola said.

In his remark, the Obalaaye of Ejiyan Ekiti, Oba Adekunle Adepoju represented by Chief Adepoju Ajibare and the Chairman on the occasion, Mr Owoyomi Omotosho described Professor Ajibola as a man who is committed to imparting on lives positively and urged others to emulate him.