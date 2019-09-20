WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State police command on Friday evening confrimed the death of the Oluyin at about 6:30 pm. Oluyin was a retired judge

There has been uncertainty about his death since morning as some chiefs in the palace claimed that the monarch was hale and hearty.

However, situation report from Iyin Ekiti to the state police headquarters confirmed the demise of the monarch.

The report quoted the chief security officer to the late monarch who confirmed that the prominent Oba had passed on and his body had been deposited in a morgue.

Meanwhile there has been palpable calm in the community over the incident.